Malkin has knee surgery, expected to miss September training camp

Pittsburgh Penguins’ Evgeni Malkin, center, celebrates with Sidney Crosby (87), and Bryan Rust (17) after scoring on Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Brian Elliott (37) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, March 6, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Pittsburgh Penguins center Evgeni Malkin had surgery on his right knee and will reportedly not be available for September training camp.

The Penguins said the surgery was performed by team physicians, Dr. Dharmesh Vyas and Freddie H. Fu of UPMC Sports Medicine, who are both knee experts.

Malkin hurt his knee in a collision against Boston in March. The 34-year-old missed seven weeks of the season, then came back for the final four games of the regular season. However, he aggravated the issue before the playoffs and missed Games 1 and 2 against the Islanders.