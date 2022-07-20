UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — For the first time in his collegiate career, Penn State senior Seth Lundy has continuity, which will go a long way for the guard and the rest of the Nittany Lions

“Every year, I had to change my role and adjust to a different offense, a different defensive style,” said Lundy. “So that’s going to be the first time in my college career where, you know, or maybe establish I know what the coach want from me.”

Micah Shrewsberry enters his second season at the helm. He finished the 2021-2022 season with a 14-17 record, making it to the third round of the Big Ten Men’s Basketball Tournament.

On Tuesday, Shrewsberry says his team looks much more comfortable in practice. From understanding drills, to expectations, the Nittany Lions understand and are comfortable in their roles.

Lundy averaged 11.9 points and 4.9 rebounds last season. Shrewsberry said that consistency is already showing through Lundy’s summer workouts

“People talk about, you know, Seth hasn’t consistently played at a at a high level throughout his career,” said Shrewsberry. “But like Seth had a coach as a senior in high school, then he had a different coach as a freshman in college and a different coach as a sophomore year in college, yeah. A different coach. His junior year in college. This is the first time he’s had the same coach for two years in a row, for four years. And you can see it out there. I think his level of comfort is you can see it in his face.”