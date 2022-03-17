(WTAJ)– Free agency for the NFL this year has seen many big names moved and add another name to that list with the Los Angeles Rams signing of former Nittany Lion Allen Robinson to their roster, according to a report.

According to an NFL tweet, Robinson signed a three-year, $46.5 million contract to play with the Rams. Robinson previously played in Chicago where he totaled 3,561 yards with 18 touchdowns on 293 catches in four years. He joins a WR room with the reigning Offensive Player of the Year Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and also Van Jefferson.

Robinson is number five on the list for most receiving yards in Penn State history with a total of 2,479. In his Junior year with the Nittany Lions before getting drafted in 2014, he had 1,432 receiving yards on 97 catches.