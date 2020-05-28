Youth sports permitted in green phase of reopening plan

FILE – In this April 4, 2020, file photo, a youth baseball field sits empty at Monroeville Park in Monroeville, Pa. Doctors, scientists and sports leaders are outlining the path back to playing fields for children in grassroots sports — an exercise that could inform major organizations on how to get their industries up and running as well in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/Will Graves, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa, (WHTM) — In response to a question from ABC27 Sports, the Governor’s Office issued this statement regarding youth sports: “Organized sports are only permitted in counties in the green phase of the Governor’s phased reopening plan.

Organized team sports and events are defined as physical activity directed by adult or youth leaders that involves rules and formal practice and competition.

This includes school and club sports as well as youth and adult formal activities. Physical activity conducted as part of summer programming is allowed. Activities and games with little or no physical contact are recommended.”