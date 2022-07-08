ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — After taking Owen Pickering in the first round of the NHL draft, the Penguins picked up four more players on day two in what has already been an eventful offseason after bowing out of the playoffs in the first round of the playoffs.

The big question after the Rangers knocked the Penguins out of the postseason was whether Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin, and Kris Letang had played their final game together. Ron Hextall had his hands full with both Malkin and Letang getting set for free agency.

“These two are generational players,” said Hextall.

The Penguins first move though was signing forward Bryan Rust to a six year $30 million dollar contract.

“He obviously plays a lot with Sid or Geno,” Hextall said. “He can move up and down your lineup, he can kill penalties, play on the power play so that was an important signing for us for sure.”

The next order of business was making Letang a Penguin for life, a move the team made just hours before the NHL Draft.

“The Penguins gave me my chance. They took care of me like a son with Mario and Ron and now the new ownership,” said Letang. “But they always treated me like I was one of their own and when you have that feeling sometimes it’s just natural and you wanna finish there.”

A six year $36.6 million dollar deal will keep Letang in Pittsburgh into his 40s, but now the Penguins have their work cut out for them trying to keep Malkin. He’s reportedly willing to take a pay cut, but it’s unknowns how much.

“We’ll keep chipping away, we’d like to find common ground and we’ll see if we can get it done,” said Hextall.

Letang, Malkin, and Crosby have played 16 seasons together and are one of the most accomplished trio’s in NHL history. If Malkin stays they will be able to make a run at a fourth Stanley Cup.

“Geno’s obviously been a great player,” said Hextall. “Certainly one of the greatest players in the history of the game and we’d like to keep him as a Pittsburgh Penguin for the rest of his career and in a perfect world Geno retires a Penguin and I think Tanger’s the same.”