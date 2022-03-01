BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES —

Tuesday, March 1

CLASS A – CHAMPIONSHIP

Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Southern Fulton 30

Southern Fulton entered the match as the one seed and they jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter. Berlin-Brothersvalley won their semi final match by 50 points, so they proved they were up to the task and closed out the quarter on a 9-4 run. The Mountaineers played stingy defense the rest of the way and defeated Southern Fulton 48-30.



Saturday, February 26

REGION 5/8/9 SEMIFINALS

Chestnut Ridge 71, Perry Traditional Academy 59



Friday, February 25

CLASS A – SEMIFINALS

Southern Fulton 62, Shanksville 33

Berlin 89, Fannett Metal 35



CLASS AA – SEMIFINALS

Windber 61, McConnellsburg 48

McConnellsburg hung around Windber all night Friday, but in the end the Ramblers were too much, advancing the district title game with a 61-48 win. Senior Keith Charney entered the night 19 points shy of 1,000 for his career, he’d finish with 18 and is one point shy of 1,000 heading into Thursday’s district title game.



Conemaugh Township 52, Northern Bedford 26



Wednesday, February 23

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Southern Fulton – BYE

2. Berlin – BYE



Shanksville 57, Salisbury 42

Fannett Metal 67, Turkeyfoot Valley 58

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE

2. Windber – BYE



N. Bedford 49, Everett 45

McConnellsburg 81, Tussey Mountain 41



CLASS AAA – CHAMP / REGION 5/8/9 FIRST

Chestnut Ridge 82, North Star 52



— SCHEDULED —

Thursday, March 3

CLASS AA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Conemaugh Township

2. Windber

7:00 at Pitt-Johnstown



Friday, March 4

REGION 5/8/9 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Chestnut Ridge

Brookville

7:00 p.m. at Windber