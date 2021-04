Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Zack Wheeler throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Laurence Kesterson)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Zack Wheeler struck out 10 while pitching seven innings of one-hit ball, leading the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-0 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Wheeler retired his final 17 batters after Travis d’Arnaud singled with one out in the second.

The pitcher also singled in Jean Segura in the fifth and doubled home Alec Bohm in the sixth.