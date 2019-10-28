What tough stretch? Penn State soars to 8-0

EAST LANSING, MI (WTAJ) – If you’re in James Franklin’s program, it’s tough to get away with looking past your next opponent.

That said, not even Franklin could overlook the gauntlet his team just went through. A pair of top-20 wins (Michigan and Iowa), plus a pair of road wins that have given PSU trouble in the past (Iowa and Michigan State).

Now Penn State sits at 8-0 for the first time since 2008, a top-five ranking in the AP poll as they head into their second bye with 13th ranked Minnesota waiting on the other side

