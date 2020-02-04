Westmont Hilltop wrestling advances to Hershey in state duals

Westmont Hilltop rallied to defeated Bald Eagle in the District 6 duals. The Hilltoppers will advance to Hershey after defeating General McLane Monday.

Westmont Hilltop will be heading to Hershey for the first round of State Duals after picking up a win in the preliminary round Monday night.

The Hilltoppers defeated General McLane 51-21 to advance to next round. The team is one of 16 teams left chasing a team, dual-based, championship.

Westmont will next wrestle Hamburg on Thursday.

You can view the full bracket here which also feature’s local teams Chestnut Ridge, Brookville, and Forest Hills.

The PIAA team championships start Thursday and will finish up on Saturday, Feb. 8.