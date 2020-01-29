Westmont Hilltop topples Bald Eagle in wild district dual

Westmont Hilltop advanced past Bald Eagle in the District 6 team championships Tuesday night thanks – in part – to a disqualification in the dual’s last match.

The Hilltoppers toppled Bald Eagle 38-33.

Bald Eagle led 36-32 entering the 138-pound match to finish the dual. Bald Eagle’s wrestler was disqualified for biting which gives Westmont six points and deducts three points from the Eagles.

You can read more on how the end of the match played out here – courtesy of our media partner the Centre Daily Times.

Westmont’s Noah Korenoski also earned career win No. 100 to start off the dual.

The Hilltoppers will now take on No. 1 seed Glendale in the district semifinals Saturday in Tyrone.

You can watch the video above for the highlights.