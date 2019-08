St. Marys hopes to turn the program around in 2019.

The team has a new coach in former Brookville head coach Chris Dworek. He was the head coach at Brookville for 19 years and has also coached at Clarion University.

St. Marys has not won a game since Oct. 21, 2016 when the team defeated Brookville 35-0.

Watch the video above for more.