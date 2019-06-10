Weather forces postponement of state semifinals

Our coverage area’s remaining baseball and softball teams will have to wait a bit longer for a shot at the state title game.
You can find a list below of our local teams’ new dates, times and locations for their respective state semifinal games.
All of the games have been pushed to Tuesday and some of the times have changed.
Tuesday, June 11
3A Baseball Semifinal
Mount Union vs. Franklin at Showers Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.
1A Baseball Semifinal
Bishop McCort vs. West Middlesex 4 p.m. at West Mifflin High School
3A Softball Semifinal
Clearfield vs. Bald Eagle 4 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius
1A Softball Semifinal
DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Greene Noon at Slippery Rock University