Weather forces postponement of state semifinals

Our coverage area’s remaining baseball and softball teams will have to wait a bit longer for a shot at the state title game.

You can find a list below of our local teams’ new dates, times and locations for their respective state semifinal games.

All of the games have been pushed to Tuesday and some of the times have changed.

Tuesday, June 11

3A Baseball Semifinal

Mount Union vs. Franklin at Showers Field in DuBois at 3 p.m.

1A Baseball Semifinal

Bishop McCort vs. West Middlesex 4 p.m. at West Mifflin High School

3A Softball Semifinal

Clearfield vs. Bald Eagle 4 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius

1A Softball Semifinal

DuBois Central Catholic vs. West Greene Noon at Slippery Rock University