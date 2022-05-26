CLAYSBURG (WTAJ) — Claysburg-Kimmel pitcher Sierra Walters allowed just one run on a past ball in the Bulldogs 2-1 win over Juniata Valley in the District 6, AAA semifinals.
The win sends Claysburg-Kimmel to the district championship where the Bulldogs face top-seeded Southern Huntingdon. That game will be played Wednesday, June 1st at 5:00 p.m.. The two teams met in the regular season twice, splitting the games.
DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL SCORES
CLASS A Semifinals
Glendale 4, Ferndale 2
Conemaugh Valley 13, Portage 9
CLASS AA Semifinals
Claysburg-Kimmel 2, Juniata Valley 1
Southern Huntingdon 10, Marion Center 0
CLASS AAA Semifinals
Westmont Hilltop 3, Cambria Heights 0
Bald Eagle 7, Central 0
DISTRICT 6 SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE
CLASS A – Wednesday, June 1 (SFU)
Glendale vs. Conemaugh Valley – 2:30 p.m.
CLASS AA – Wednesday, June 1 (SFU)
Claysburg-Kimmel vs. Southern Huntingdon – 5:00 p.m.
CLASS AAA – Thursday, June 2 (SFU)
Westmont Hilltop vs. Bald Eagle – 1:00 p.m.