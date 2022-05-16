ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) — Evan Alwine’s sac-fly in the 11th inning lifts Altoona to a 4-3 win over Red Land Monday.

Initially a pitcher’s duel Monday, both teams withstood seventh inning rallies. Down 1-0, Red Land hung three runs in the seventh inning to take a 3-1 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

But that’s when Altoona fought back, and a Lucas Muffie hit off the third base bag help send the game into extra innings where the Mountain Lions would eventually win, earning a share of the Mid Penn championship.