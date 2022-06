STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — For the first time in school history, Everett is the 2A PIAA baseball state champions.

Senior Jadin Zinn delivered a ninth-inning walk-off single to give the Warriors their first baseball championship, 1-0 over Neshannock.

Everett won three of its four state playoff wins via a walk-off, and had advanced to the state championship for the first time in school history.