Wagner snaps SFU’s winning streak

LORETTO (WTAJ) — Saint Francis was one of the hottest teams in the NEC ahead of Thursday night’s home game against Wagner, but shooting just 32-percent for the game, the Red Flash saw its five-game winning steak snapped 63-39.

Sam Miller and Jenna Mastellone led the Red Flash, each with six points, while Wagner’s Kem Nwabudu led all scorers with 19.

After starting the season 0-14, SFU offered a glimmer of hope during their five-game losing streak. The Red Flash is now 5-15 on the year, and plays next on Saturday at Mount St. Mary’s.

