Vincent Davis rushes for 247 yards, Pitt beats Ga Tech 34-20

ATLANA (AP) — Vincent Davis rushed for a career-best 247 yards, including a 74-yard scamper on the first play of the game and a late touchdown that clinched Pittsburgh’s 34-20 victory over Georgia Tech.
The Panthers improved to 6-5, finishing off a winning regular season in the makeup of a game that was postponed last month by COVID-19.
Davis eclipsed his previous high of 69 yards on the first snap. He then sealed the win on a 38-yard touchdown run with 2 minutes remaining.
Jeff Sims ran for one score and passed for two more for Georgia Tech, which dropped to 3-7.