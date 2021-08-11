Villarrial striving for more balanced SFU offense

LORETTO, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Saint Francis Red Flash are just 23 days away from their first game of the season at Eastern Michigan. This will be SFU’s first-ever matchup against an FBS opponent.

Chris Villarrial is entering his 12th season as the Red Flash’s head coach. He became the school’s all-time winningest coach on the last game of the 2019 season.



The Red Flash went 6-6 in 2019, but it could have looked different. SFU lost three games in overtime that season.

Camp started last week, and Villarrial said, so far, the bright spot of the 2021 camp has been the solid nucleus of the team.



The Red Flash were out-rushed by opponents in the last three seasons, but Villarrial said the offensive line is bigger, faster, and more versatile. Villarial wants to run more in order to present a more balanced offense.

“Every coach would love to be that 60/40 or that 50/50 balanced offense, but we understand the challenges we’ve had in the past running the ball,” said Villarrial. “I think our strength coach, Coach Myers, has done a tremendous job of coming in here, helping build these guys up and get them bigger, faster, and stronger. And I think these guys have taken the challenge to become bigger. They’ve also taken the challenge to become smarter, to push each other.”

Opponent Date and Time at Eastern Michigan September 3 (7:00 PM) at Delaware September 11 (6:00 PM) vs. Wagner September 18 vs. Norfolk State September 25 at Morgan State October 2 vs. LIU October 9 at Bryant October 16 (12:00 PM) at Duquesne October 30 vs. Sacred Heart November 6 vs. Merrimack November 13 at Central Connecticut November 20