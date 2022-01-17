Varsity basketball games postponed due to weather

Local Sports

(WTAJ) — Several varsity basketball games across Central Pennsylvania have been postponed due to winter weather.

You can find the list below:

GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL

  • Claysburg-Kimmel vs. McConnellsburg TBA 
  • Bellefonte Area vs. Bald Eagle Area Feb. 2 
  • Central Cambria vs. United Jan. 27 
  • Clearfield  vs. Philipsburg-Osceola TBA 
  • Everett vs. Forbes Road Jan. 28 
  • St. Marys vs. Brookville TBA 
  • Bellwood-Antis vs. Portage TBA 
  • Penns Valley vs. Huntingdon Jan. 19 
  • Hollidaysburg Vs. Tyrone TBA 

BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL

  • Cambria Heights  vs. United Feb. 3 
  • Bellwood-Antis vs. Penns Valley Feb. 3 
  • Central Cambria vs. Central Jan. 18 
  • Williamsburg vs. McConnellsburg Jan. 24 
  • Brookville vs. DuBois TBA 

