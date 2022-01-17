Varsity basketball games postponed due to weather

(WTAJ) — Several varsity basketball games across Central Pennsylvania have been postponed due to winter weather.
You can find the list below:
GIRLS VARSITY BASKETBALL
- Claysburg-Kimmel vs. McConnellsburg TBA
- Bellefonte Area vs. Bald Eagle Area Feb. 2
- Central Cambria vs. United Jan. 27
- Clearfield vs. Philipsburg-Osceola TBA
- Everett vs. Forbes Road Jan. 28
- St. Marys vs. Brookville TBA
- Bellwood-Antis vs. Portage TBA
- Penns Valley vs. Huntingdon Jan. 19
- Hollidaysburg Vs. Tyrone TBA
BOYS VARSITY BASKETBALL
- Cambria Heights vs. United Feb. 3
- Bellwood-Antis vs. Penns Valley Feb. 3
- Central Cambria vs. Central Jan. 18
- Williamsburg vs. McConnellsburg Jan. 24
- Brookville vs. DuBois TBA
