The PIAA district basketball tournaments begin this week. Below are the first round matchups in districts 5, 6 and 9. The schedule is arranged by district first, class second. A singular web post will update these schedules with results as the games are played. Remember, you can always email results to sports@WTAJTV.com.

BOYS BASKETBALL

— COMPLETED GAMES (Sorted with most recent first) —

Tuesday, February 22

CLASS AAAAA – SEMIFINALS

Bellefonte 63, Hollidaysburg 45Central Mountain 68, Shikellamy 53



CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND

Penns Valley 51, Philipsburg Osceola



DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – OPENING ROUND

Clarion 60, Sheffield 41



CLASS AAA – PLAY-INRiver Valley 49, Bald Eagle 48Bald Eagle got off to a really hot start and jumped out to a 15-4 lead, but River Valley never gave up in a game that went down to the wire. The Eagles fought hard to the end, but the fell short 49-48.Northern Cambria 58, Bellwood Antis 45

CLASS AAAA – FIRST ROUND

1. Central – BYE

2. Penn Cambria – BYE

Tyrone 71, Huntingdon 43

Bedford 71, Juniata 42





— SCHEDULED GAMES —

Wednesday, February 23rd

DISTRICT 5

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Southern Fulton – BYE

4. Shanksville

5. Salisbury

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Shanksville

3. Fannett Metal

6. Turkeyfoot Valley

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Fannett Metal

2. Berlin – BYE

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Conemaugh Twp. – BYE

4. Everett

5. N. Bedford

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Everett

3. McConnellsburg

6. Tussey Mountain

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at McConnellsburg

2. Windber – BYE

CLASS AAA – CHAMPIONSHIP – REGION 5/8/9 FIRST ROUND

2. North Star

1. Chestnut Ridge

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Chestnut Ridge

DISTRICT 6

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

1. Portage

8. Claysburg

2/23 – 7:00 at Portage

4. West Shamokin

5. Southern Huntingdon

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at West Shamokin

2. Penns Manor

7. West Branch

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Penns Manor

3. United

6. Bishop McCort

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at United



CLASS AAA – SECOND ROUND

1. Bishop Guilfoyle vs TBD

4. Mount Union

5. Cambria Heights

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. – Mount Union

2. Richland vs. TBD

DISTRICT 9

CLASS AA – FRIST ROUND

1. Redbank Valley – BYE

4. Clarion Limestone

5. Keystone

2/23 – 7:00 at Clarion Limestone

2. Ridgway

7. Smethport

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Ridgway

3. Karns City

6. Coudersport

2/23 – 7:00 p.m. at Karns City



Thursday, February 24th

DISTRICT 6

1. State College

2. Altoona

2/24 – 7:30 at Mt. Aloysius

DISTRICT 9

CLASS AAAA – SEMFINALS

1. Clearfield – BYE

2. Punxy

3. Bradford

2/24 – 7:00 at St. Marys



Friday, February 25th

DISTRICT 6

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Williamsburg – BYE

4. Blacklick Valley

5. Conemaugh Valley

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Blacklick Valley

3. Bishop Carroll

6. Ferndale

2/25 – 7:00 at Bishop Carroll

2. Harmony – BYE

CLASS AAAAA – CHAMPIONSHIP

1. Bellefonte

3. Central Mountain

2/25 – 7:30 p.m. at Mt. Aloysius

DISTRICT 9

CLASS A – FIRST ROUND

1. Elk County

9. Sheffield

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. Elk Co.

4. Cameron Co.

5. N. Clarion

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Cameron Co.

2. Otto-Eldred

7. Union

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at Otto-Eldred

3. Dubois Community Christian

6. Johnsonburg

2/25 – 7:00 p.m. at DCC

CLASS AAA – SUB REGION

Brookville vs. District 5 or 8 Champion

CLASS AAAAA – SUB REGION

Dubois vs. District 8 or 10 Champion



Saturday, February 26

CLASS AAA – SEMIFINAL

6. Penns Valley

Richalnd/Northern Cambria

2/26 – TBD