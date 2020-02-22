Updated District 6 basketball playoff pairings

You can find the update District 6 basketball playoff pairings including Friday’s results below:

Monday 2-17

Boys basketball

2A
(8) United defeated (9) Claysburg-Kimmel 89-69
(7) Penns Manor defeated (10) Bishop McCort 61-57


Girls basketball
2A
(8) Glendale defeated (9) Southern Huntingdon 50-46

3A
(8) Penns Valley defeated (9) Mt. Union 67-25
(7) West Shamokin defeated (10) Richland 56-45

5A
(4) DuBois defeated (5) Bellefonte 46-43

Tuesday 2-18
Boys basketball

3A
(8) Cambria Heights defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 60-49

Girls basketball

1A
(4) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy defeated (5) Saltsburg 42-39
(3) Purchase Line defeated (6) Williamsburg 60-44

4A
(1) Forest Hills defeated (4) Bedford 60-36
(3) Huntingdon defeated (2) Juniata 50-38

Wednesday 2-19
Boys basketball

4A
(1) Huntingdon defeated (4) Penn Cambria 75-45
(2) Tyrone defeated (3) Central 48-46


Girls basketball

2A
(1) Bellwood-Antis defeated Glendale 72-33
(4) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated (5) Homer Center 74-51
(2) Penns Manor defeated (7) Claysburg-Kimmel 64-40
(6) Bishop McCort defeated (3) Juniata Valley 62-52

5A
(1) Hollidaysburg defeated DuBois 52-36

(2) Portage defeated (3) Obama Academy 56-45

Thursday 2-20
Boys basketball

2A
(1) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated United 85-46
(2) West Branch defeated Penns Manor 65-53
(3) Portage defeated (6) Purchase Line 70-37
(4) Homer Center defeated (5) Southern Huntingdon 68-51

Girls basketball

3A
(1) Tyrone defeated Penns Valley 69-42

(2) Cambria Heights defeated West Shamokin 61-40
(6) Penn Cambria defeated (3) Central 46-40

Friday 2-21
Boys basketball

1A
(1) Bishop Carroll defeated (5) Blacklick Valley 72-25
(2) Williamsburg defeated (3) Saltsburg 63-60

3A
(1) Ligonier Valley defeated Cambria Heights 59-50
(5) Penns Valley defeated (4) West Shamokin 50-47
(2) Westmont defeated (7) Bellwood-Antis 62-33
(3) Richland defeated (6) Mt. Union 70-49

6A
(1) Altoona defeated (2) State College 61-54

Altoona boys win the District 6 championship

Girls basketball

6A
(2) Altoona defeated (1) State College 52-33

Altoona girls win the District 6 championship

3A

(5) Central Cambria at (4) United 7 p.m.

Saturday 2-22
Boys basketball

5A – Finals
(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

1A
ST. J/Saltsburg at (1) Blacklick Valley 4 p.m.
Williamsburg/PL at (2) Bishop Carroll 3 p.m.

You can view PIAA District 6 boys basketball brackets here.

You can view PIAA District 6 girls basketball brackets here.

