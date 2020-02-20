Updated District 5 basketball playoff pairings

You can find updated results and playoff pairings from the District 5 basketball tournament below:
Girls basketball
1A Results
Shanksville 53 Forbes Road 24
Berlin 58 Fannett-Metal 42
Tussey Mt 71 JCS 15
Shade 57 Rockwood 26
Girls Class 1A Semi-Finals
Tuesday, Feb 25
#1 Shanksville vs #4 Berlin at 7:00 at Somerset HS
#2 Tussey Mt. vs. #3 Shade at 7:00 at Chestnut Ridge HS
2A Results
North Star 47 Cone Twp 36
S. Fulton 53 McConnellsburg 36
Girls Class 2A Semi-Finals
Tuesday, Feb 25
#1 Everett vs #4 North Star at 7:00pm at Everett HS
#2 Windber vs Southern Fulton at 7:00pm at Windber HS
Boys basketball
District 5
1A Boys
Berlin 93 Fannett-Metal 41
Shade 85 Shanksville 56
Southern Fulton 59 Johnstown Christian 33
Turkeyfoot Valley 93 Northern Bedford 64
Friday, February 21, 2020
Berlin vs Turkeyfoot Valley at Somerset HS
Shade vs Southern Fulton at Bedford HS
Both games at 7:00pm