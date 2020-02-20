Updated District 5 basketball playoff pairings

You can find updated results and playoff pairings from the District 5 basketball tournament below:

Girls basketball

1A Results

Shanksville 53 Forbes Road 24

Berlin 58 Fannett-Metal 42

Tussey Mt 71 JCS 15

Shade 57 Rockwood 26

Girls Class 1A Semi-Finals

Tuesday, Feb 25

#1 Shanksville vs #4 Berlin at 7:00 at Somerset HS

#2 Tussey Mt. vs. #3 Shade at 7:00 at Chestnut Ridge HS

2A Results

North Star 47 Cone Twp 36

S. Fulton 53 McConnellsburg 36

Girls Class 2A Semi-Finals

Tuesday, Feb 25

#1 Everett vs #4 North Star  at 7:00pm at Everett HS

#2 Windber vs Southern Fulton at 7:00pm at Windber HS

Boys basketball

District 5

1A Boys
Berlin 93 Fannett-Metal 41
Shade 85 Shanksville 56
Southern Fulton 59 Johnstown Christian 33
Turkeyfoot Valley 93 Northern Bedford 64

Friday, February 21, 2020

Berlin vs Turkeyfoot Valley at Somerset HS

Shade vs Southern Fulton at Bedford HS

Both games at 7:00pm

