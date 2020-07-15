University of Michigan announces no ticket sales to general public this fall

The exterior of Michigan Stadium, the University of Michigan’s football stadium, is shown prior to a football game against Iowa, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2006, in Ann Arbor, Mich. Seeing 100,000-plus fans pack into the stadium has become as synonymous with college football’s winningest team as maize-and-blue winged helmets. Athletic department officials are hoping to get final approval later this month on changes to the iconic venue, and some are trying to fight the renovations, especially the luxury boxes that will alter the look of the bowl. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

ANN ARBOR, Mi. (WTAJ) — University of Michigan announced Wednesday afternoon that there will be no ticket sales to the general public this fall.

Below you can find the following policies that will be in effect for the 2020 football season.