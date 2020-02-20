Tyrone’s late long ball leads District 6 playoff coverage Wednesday

Cortlyn Rhoades hit a three-point shot with seconds left in the game to propel the Tyrone Boys past Central Wednesday night. You can watch it in the video above.

You can find a schedule of District 6 basketball games day-by-day this week in the article below.

You can find a link to the District 6 basketball brackets at the bottom of the article.

Monday 2-17

Boys basketball

2A

(8) United defeated (9) Claysburg-Kimmel 89-69

(7) Penns Manor defeated (10) Bishop McCort 61-57



Girls basketball

2A

(8) Glendale defeated (9) Southern Huntingdon 50-46

3A

(8) Penns Valley defeated (9) Mt. Union 67-25

(7) West Shamokin defeated (10) Richland 56-45

5A

(4) DuBois defeated (5) Bellefonte 46-43

Tuesday 2-18

Boys basketball

3A

(8) Cambria Heights defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 60-49

Girls basketball

1A

(4) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy defeated (5) Saltsburg 42-39

(3) Purchase Line defeated (6) Williamsburg 60-44

4A

(1) Forest Hills defeated (4) Bedford 60-36

(3) Huntingdon defeated (2) Juniata 50-38

Wednesday 2-19

Boys basketball

4A

(1) Huntingdon defeated (4) Penn Cambria 75-45

(2) Tyrone defeated (3) Central 48-46



Girls basketball

2A

(1) Bellwood-Antis defeated Glendale 72-33

(4) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated (5) Homer Center 74-51

(2) Penns Manor defeated (7) Claysburg-Kimmel 64-40

(6) Bishop McCort defeated (3) Juniata Valley 62-52

5A

(1) Hollidaysburg defeated DuBois 52-36

(2) Portage defeated (3) Obama Academy 56-45

Thursday 2-20

Boys basketball

2A

CK/United at (1) Bishop Guilfoyle 7 p.m.

Penns Manor/McCort at (2) West Branch 7 p.m.

(6) Purchase Line at (3) Portage 7 p.m.

(5) Southern Huntingdon at Homer Center 7 p.m.

Girls basketball

3A

PV/MT. Union at (1) Tyrone 7 p.m.

West Sham/Richland at (2) Cambria Heights 7 p.m.

(5) Central Cambria at (4) United 7 p.m.

(6) Penn Cambria at (3) Central 7 p.m.

Friday 2-21

Boys basketball

1A

(5) Blacklick Valley at (1) Bishop Carroll 7 p.m.

(3) Saltsburg at (2) Williamsburg 7 p.m.

3A

CH/PO at (1) Ligonier Valley 7 p.m.

(5) Penns Valley at (4) West Shamokin 7 p.m.

(7) Bellwood-Antis at (2) Westmont 7 p.m.

(6) Mt. Union at (3) Richland 7 p.m.

6A

(2) State College vs. (1) Altoona at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

6A

(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.

Saturday 2-22

Boys basketball

5A – Finals

(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius 1:30 p.m.

Girls basketball

1A

ST. J/Saltsburg at (1) Blacklick Valley 4 p.m.

Williamsburg/PL at (2) Bishop Carroll 3 p.m.

You can view PIAA District 6 boys basketball brackets here.

You can view PIAA District 6 girls basketball brackets here.