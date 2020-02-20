Tyrone’s late long ball leads District 6 playoff coverage Wednesday

Cortlyn Rhoades hit a three-point shot with seconds left in the game to propel the Tyrone Boys past Central Wednesday night. You can watch it in the video above.
You can find a schedule of District 6 basketball games day-by-day this week in the article below.
You can find a link to the District 6 basketball brackets at the bottom of the article.
Monday 2-17
Boys basketball
2A
(8) United defeated (9) Claysburg-Kimmel 89-69
(7) Penns Manor defeated (10) Bishop McCort 61-57
Girls basketball
2A
(8) Glendale defeated (9) Southern Huntingdon 50-46
3A
(8) Penns Valley defeated (9) Mt. Union 67-25
(7) West Shamokin defeated (10) Richland 56-45
5A
(4) DuBois defeated (5) Bellefonte 46-43
Tuesday 2-18
Boys basketball
3A
(8) Cambria Heights defeated Philipsburg-Osceola 60-49
Girls basketball
1A
(4) St. Joseph’s Catholic Academy defeated (5) Saltsburg 42-39
(3) Purchase Line defeated (6) Williamsburg 60-44
4A
(1) Forest Hills defeated (4) Bedford 60-36
(3) Huntingdon defeated (2) Juniata 50-38
Wednesday 2-19
Boys basketball
4A
(1) Huntingdon defeated (4) Penn Cambria 75-45
(2) Tyrone defeated (3) Central 48-46
Girls basketball
2A
(1) Bellwood-Antis defeated Glendale 72-33
(4) Bishop Guilfoyle defeated (5) Homer Center 74-51
(2) Penns Manor defeated (7) Claysburg-Kimmel 64-40
(6) Bishop McCort defeated (3) Juniata Valley 62-52
5A
(1) Hollidaysburg defeated DuBois 52-36
(2) Portage defeated (3) Obama Academy 56-45
Thursday 2-20
Boys basketball
2A
CK/United at (1) Bishop Guilfoyle 7 p.m.
Penns Manor/McCort at (2) West Branch 7 p.m.
(6) Purchase Line at (3) Portage 7 p.m.
(5) Southern Huntingdon at Homer Center 7 p.m.
Girls basketball
3A
PV/MT. Union at (1) Tyrone 7 p.m.
West Sham/Richland at (2) Cambria Heights 7 p.m.
(5) Central Cambria at (4) United 7 p.m.
(6) Penn Cambria at (3) Central 7 p.m.
Friday 2-21
Boys basketball
1A
(5) Blacklick Valley at (1) Bishop Carroll 7 p.m.
(3) Saltsburg at (2) Williamsburg 7 p.m.
3A
CH/PO at (1) Ligonier Valley 7 p.m.
(5) Penns Valley at (4) West Shamokin 7 p.m.
(7) Bellwood-Antis at (2) Westmont 7 p.m.
(6) Mt. Union at (3) Richland 7 p.m.
6A
(2) State College vs. (1) Altoona at Mt. Aloysius 7:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
6A
(2) Altoona vs. (1) State College at Mt. Aloysius 6 p.m.
Saturday 2-22
Boys basketball
5A – Finals
(2) Hollidaysburg vs. (1) Johnstown at Mt. Aloysius 1:30 p.m.
Girls basketball
1A
ST. J/Saltsburg at (1) Blacklick Valley 4 p.m.
Williamsburg/PL at (2) Bishop Carroll 3 p.m.
You can view PIAA District 6 boys basketball brackets here.
You can view PIAA District 6 girls basketball brackets here.