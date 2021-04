STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Tyrone baseball team had a great day.

The Golden Eagles defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 10-0 for its first Curve Classic championship Saturday. It marked the first time Tyrone won the tournament title.

The Curve Classic is a yearly high school baseball tournament held at Peoples Natural Gas Field – the usual home of the Pirates Double-A affiliate Altoona Curve.

