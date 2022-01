ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) -- A man known as 'The Rev' was taken into custody with others wanted by Altoona police after they reported having warrants in connection to a human trafficking ring in the city.

'The Rev,' identified as 59-year-old Donald Dargan, is facing charges not only in rape, involuntary servitude and trafficking but also for drug delivery that resulted in the death of 38-year-old Colleen Buck in January 2021.