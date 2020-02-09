Tyrone rallies to beat Juniata Valley

ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Without star forward Halee Smith, the Juniata Valley Lady Hornets couldn’t withstand a second half rally from Tyrone.

The Lady Golden Eagles were led by Jaida Parker’s 22 points, including the go-ahead bucket with just more than two minutes to go in regulation. Tyrone trailed by seven at halftime and as many as nine in the third quarter.

The Lady Hornets were led in scoring by Hayden Taylor’s 19 points, but JV will be without one of its stars. Halee Smith is expected to miss the next few weeks with a broken hand, after having surgery on Wednesday. The Lady Hornets are hoping to have her back by the start of the state playoffs.