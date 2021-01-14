Tyrone pulls away late to pick up win over Bellefonte hoops

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

High school basketball has returned to Central PA with some new features.

If you were one of the few people allowed into Bellefonte’s home gym Thursday, you had to wear a face covering. Every player, coach, official and everyone else also did the same.

Things might look a little different this year, but basketball is basketball.

The Tyrone Golden Eagles defeated Bellefonte 68-48 Thursday night. Damon Gripp led the team with 18 points. Jake Taylor and Brandon Lucas each added 13 points.

For Bellefonte, Nick Way had a game-high 19 points.

Watch the video at the top of this story for more.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

February 07 2021 06:30 pm

Don't Miss