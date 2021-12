(WTAJ) — Salad manufacturer Fresh Express is recalling certain varieties of its salad products due to potential contamination of listeria.

Salad items were distributed across 19 states in the United States and portions of Canada. Anyone that has these recalled products should discard them. To obtain a refund, customers can call the Fresh Express Consumer Response Center at (800) 242-5472 between the hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Eastern Time or where the products were purchased.