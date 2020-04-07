Two Steelers land on NFL All-Decade team

Pittsburgh Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (53) prepares to snap the ball during the first half of an NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Don Wright)

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more players to the list of those named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team.

Pittsburgh Center Maurkice Pouncey and former Wide Receiver Antonio Brown were named to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010’s on Monday.

Pouncey was selected No. 18 overall on the 2010 NFL Draft, and has been named to a total of eight Pro Bowls.

Brown was a sixth-round NFL Draft selection in 2010. He ranks second in Steelers’ history in receptions and receiving yards. Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler.

A total of 26 Steelers have been named to the All-Decade team all-time.

Four former Pitt Panthers also landed on the All-Decade team including WR Larry Fitzgerald, CB Darrelle Revis, RB LeSean McCoy and DT Aaron Donald.