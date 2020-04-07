Two Steelers land on NFL All-Decade team

PITTSBURGH – The Pittsburgh Steelers added two more players to the list of those named to the NFL’s All-Decade Team.
Pittsburgh Center Maurkice Pouncey and former Wide Receiver Antonio Brown were named to the NFL Pro Football Hall of Fame All-Decade Team for the 2010’s on Monday.
Pouncey was selected No. 18 overall on the 2010 NFL Draft, and has been named to a total of eight Pro Bowls.
Brown was a sixth-round NFL Draft selection in 2010. He ranks second in Steelers’ history in receptions and receiving yards. Brown is a seven-time Pro Bowler.
A total of 26 Steelers have been named to the All-Decade team all-time.
Four former Pitt Panthers also landed on the All-Decade team including WR Larry Fitzgerald, CB Darrelle Revis, RB LeSean McCoy and DT Aaron Donald.