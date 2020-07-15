Two Penn State running backs on Doak Walker watch list

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Journey Brown and Noah Cain, both running backs at Penn State, have been named to the Doak Walker Award watch list, announced Wednesday.

The award recognizes nation’s top running back.

The PWC SMU Athletic Forum Board of Directors will name ten semifinalists in November, and three finalists, as voted on by the Doak Walker Award National Selection Committee, will be announced in November. The committee will cast a second vote in December to determine the recipient.

The recipient of the 2020 Doak Walker Award will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards. The award is named for SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

Penn State has one Doak Walker winner Larry Johnson, 2002 and three finalists Ki-Jana Carter, 1994; Curtis Enis, 1997; Saquon Barkley, 2017.

Journey Brown Bio:

Averaged 6.89 yards per carry in 2019, ranking fifth at Penn State, while his 12 rushing touchdowns finished tied for 13 th .

. Set a Penn State bowl record with 202 yards in the Cotton Bowl vs. Memphis (12/28/19), topping Saquon Barkley’s 194 yards in the 2017 Rose Bowl.

Selected to the AP All-Bowl Team, ESPN All-Bowl Team and Sports Illustrated All-Bowl Team.

Named All-Big Ten honorable mention by the media.

Earned the Tim Shaw Thrive Award, as a student-athlete who has overcome adversities and been an inspiration to fellow teammates, at the team’s awards banquet.

Appeared in 13 games, making 10 starts in 2019 and had at least one rushing touchdown in five straight games to end the season.

Had a career-long 85-yard run vs. Pitt (9/14/19), the second-longest non-scoring run in program history (Blair Thomas 92-yard run vs. Syracuse, 1986).

Finished third in the Big Ten and 27th in the FBS with 12 rushing touchdowns.

Ranked fifth in the Big Ten with 890 rushing yards.

Had eight rushes of 30-plus yards (3rd in Big Ten, 12th in FBS), four rushes of 40-plus (T-3rd, T-16th), two rushes of 50-plus (T-3rd, T-30th) and 10 rushes of 20-plus (4th, T-33rd).

Noah Cain Bio: