Two months without sports: A compilation

It has been 60 days without sports – at least locally.

The UFC recently made its return Saturday night and NASCAR will hold its first race since the sports shutdown on May 17.

Locally in Central PA, all Penn State sports are canceled until the fall (fingers crossed) and we patiently await the possible return of minor league and major league baseball. All of this, of course, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

