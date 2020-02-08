Two area teams still alive at PIAA team wrestling championships

Our coverage area has two teams still wrestling heading into the final day of the PIAA team championships.

AA

Chestnut Ridge lost to Southern Columbia 39-26. The Lions will wrestle the winner of Hamburg and Burrell in the fourth consolation round. If Chestnut Ridge can win its first dual tomorrow, the team will advance to the third place dual.

Brookville defeated Montoursville 32-31 to advance to the third consolation round. Brookville will wrestle Notre Dame Green Pond at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Westmont Hilltop fell to Notre Dame Green Pond 42-26 to be eliminated. Westmont finished 1-2 at state duals.

Forest Hills fell to Hamburg 37-27 to be eliminated. The Rangers finished 1-2 at state duals.

AAA

State College fell to Cathedral Prep 37-33 ending the Little Lions’ run at state duals. The team finished 1-2 in the tournament.