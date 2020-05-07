Two area basketball teams could bump up a classification pending appeal

The PIAA released a list of basketball teams who could have to bump up one classification next season pending any successful appeals.

The move is a part of the PIAA’s “Competitive Balance” rule.

The PIAA’s list has 15 teams including the Bellwood-Antis girls and Bishop Guilfoyle boys. Both schools would have to bump up to 3A from 2A next season if any appeals are denied. The deadline to submit an appeal is Friday.

The PIAA’s “Competitive Balance” rule was put in place in 2018 after some public schools called for separate playoffs for public and private schools. The rule adds up “success points” depending on a schools postseason wins and number of players transferring in. The points are added up over the last two seasons. The rule only affects football and basketball teams.

If you have more than six “success points” over those two years and have added at least one transfer, your team must bump up a classification.

The PIAA awards four “success points” to teams who make the state finals, three for semifinalists, two for quarterfinalists and one point for a team that makes the first round of the state tournament.

The Bellwood-Antis girls are back-to-back state champions and had a chance at a three-peat before COVID-19 shut down the playoffs. The Bishop Guilfoyle boys made the state finals last season and the second round in 2018.

According to a report by the Altoona Mirror, Bellwood plans on appealing the decision because the PIAA incorrectly identified one of its players as a transfer – when she grew up in the school district.