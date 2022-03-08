Below are scores from Tuesday night’s first round matchups in the PIAA state basketball tournament. The PIAA uses a split-scheduling to break classes into two groups, one that plays on Tuesdays and Fridays, the other plays Wednesdays and Saturdays during the state tournament. You can see all the first round matchups here for boys, and here for girls. Scores and schedules only reflect games with Central PA schools.



BOYS BASKETBALL

CLASS 1A – FIRST ROUND

Dubois Central 70, Conemaugh Valley 50

The Cardinals came out fast and led the Blue Jays 32-19 at halftime, but Conemaugh Valley came to life in the third quarter and cut the deficit to five points heading to the fourth. That was as close Conemaugh Valley could get it as Dubois Central dominated the rest of the way to defeat the Blue Jays 70-50.

Imani Christian Academy 79, Berlin-Brothersvalley 70

Imani Christian hung 48 second half points coming back to beat Berlin 79-70 in the opening round of the boys 1A tournament. Craig Jarvis connected on seven three pointers in the first half as Berlin clung to a 35-31 lead. But ICA’s second half rally ended Berlin’s season.

Williamsburg 53, Otto Eldred 44

Bishop Carroll 57, North Clarion 19

Elk County 49, Rochester 47

CLASS 4A – FIRST ROUND

Penn Cambria 66, Deer Lakes 63

Lincoln Park 86, Central Martinsburg 67

CLASS 5A – FIRST ROUND

Gateway 52, DuBois 38

Dubois hosted Gateway in front of a raucous crowd. The Beavers got off to a 9-2 start thanks to a trio of three pointers, but Gateway came back and only trailed by two heading to the second quarter. From there it was all Gateway as they took down Dubois 50-38.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CLASS AA – FIRST ROUND

Bishop McCort 63, Windber 32

Bishop McCort dominated Windber from tip to buzzer in the Crushers 63-32 win Monday.

Ally Stephens hit 6 three-pointers and led all scorers with 26 points.

Shenango 49, Northern Bedford 45

Shenango rallied in the second half to comeback and beat Northern Bedford 49-45. The Panthers held several sizeable leads in the first half, including a 10-point lead late in the second quarter. Shenago cut that deficit to 5 by halftime and came back to beat the Panthers.

Neshannock 46, Penns Manor 23

Cambridge Springs 54, Brockway 36

Bellwood-Antis 44, Sacred Heart 35

CLASS AAA – FIRST ROUND

Chestnut Ridge 53, Waynesburg Central 29

Freedom Area 44, Westmont-Hilltop 31

North Catholic 52, Penn Cambria 36

Forest Hills 72, Mercyhurst Prep 60