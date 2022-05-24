DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES
CLASS A
Semifinals
Bishop McCort 1, Juniata Valley 0
Williamsburg 6, Saint Joseph’s 5
CLASS AA
Semifinals
Portage 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 1
Mount Union 9, Marion Center 1
CLASS AAA
Semifinals
Central 10, Bald Eagle 0
Penns Valley 3, Tyrone 2
DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE
CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.
Bishop McCort vs. Williamsburg
CLASS AA CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.
Portage vs. Mount Union
CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.
Central vs. Penns Valley
CLASS AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27th – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.
Bellefonte vs. Juniata
CLASS AAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.
Central Mountain vs. DuBois
CLASS AAAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP
Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.
Altoona vs. State