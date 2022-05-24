DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCORES

CLASS A

Semifinals

Bishop McCort 1, Juniata Valley 0

Williamsburg 6, Saint Joseph’s 5

CLASS AA

Semifinals

Portage 9, Bishop Guilfoyle 1

Mount Union 9, Marion Center 1

CLASS AAA

Semifinals

Central 10, Bald Eagle 0

Penns Valley 3, Tyrone 2

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

DISTRICT 6 PLAYOFF SCHEDULE

CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.

Bishop McCort vs. Williamsburg

CLASS AA CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.

Portage vs. Mount Union

CLASS AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Saturday, May 28 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.

Central vs. Penns Valley

CLASS AAAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, May 27th – PNG Park – 10:00 a.m.

Bellefonte vs. Juniata

CLASS AAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 1:00 p.m.

Central Mountain vs. DuBois

CLASS AAAAAA CHAMPIONSHIP

Friday, May 27 – PNG Park – 4:00 p.m.

Altoona vs. State