HERSHEY, PA ( WTAJ) — A trio of central PA wrestlers advanced to the Class AA finals Saturday in Hershey, after earning semifinal wins Friday night.

At 126 pounds, Mark Palmer used a reversal to take a 4-0 lead in the second period over Warrior Run’s Kaden Milheim en route to a 4-3 victory. The Brockway senior will face Muncy’s Scott Johnson in the finals.

At 132 pounds, it was scoreless between Brookville’s Owen Reinsel and Mason Barvitskie at the start of sudden victory. Reinsel wasted no time getting a takedown in six seconds to advance to finals where he’ll wrestle Notre Dame’s Brandan Chletsos.

Forest Hill’s Jackson Arrington, a two time champion, will wrestle for a third after earning the the pinfall victory at 152. Arrington led 4-1 after 30-seconds before earning the pin 1:07.

Three other area wrestlers in class AAA advanced to wrestle in Saturday morning’s semifinals. Those include State College’s Pierson Manville and Nicholas Pavlechko, and Altoona’s Luke Sipes.

Broth Class AA and AAA will hold finals in Hershey on Saturday.