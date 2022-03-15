STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Former Baltimore Orioles manager Dave Trembley will serve as the manager of the State College Spikes for the 2022 season, according to an announcement from the team.

Trembley managed the Orioles from 2007-10. He worked with various teams after that, including the Atlanta Braves, Houston Astros and Bristol State Liners. He has over 1,500 wins as a manager in the minor leagues, according to the spikes.

“I am thrilled for the opportunity to be a part of the Major League Baseball Draft League and I am looking forward to a very successful summer in Happy Valley,” said Trembley. “MLB has put together a tremendous concept in getting young players ready for professional baseball, and State College is the ideal location to develop these prospects. I feel very humbled to be chosen for this role, and I can’t wait to be part of a fantastic season for our players and fans.”

The Spikes will also have Jim Gott as the pitching coach and David Valdez as the hitting coach. Gott was the pitching coach for the Williamsport Crosscutters in 2021 while Valdez has been the head baseball coach at Bunker Hill (Mass.) Community College since 2017.