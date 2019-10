UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) – Penn State’s defensive line is littered with NFL talent.

And one player making sure people are well aware who he is is Shaka Toney. The senior defensive end from Philadelphia racked up three more sacks Saturday against Purdue giving him five and a half on the season.

James Franklin says Toney presents the unique ability of being a freak athlete and has the football IQ to take himself from great to elite. Hear Franklin’s comments above.