Tomahawks sweep weekend series vs Maryland

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks secured their second victory in their weekend series against the Maryland Black Bears, winning with a final score of 2–1.

Coming off of their 3-1 Friday win, Johnstown had a power-play opportunity minutes into the game when Maryland’s Jack Brackett was sent to the box for high-sticking. After another minute of play, Johnstown’s Ryan Poorman was called for interference.

With about seven minutes remaining in the first, Alex Gritz was able to find the net and gert past Maryland goaltender Hannes Kollen, leading 1-0. On the defensive side, the Tomahawks’ Josh Graziano made his first appearance as a goaltender for Johnstown, where he made seven saves in the opening period.



Heading into the second period with a 1-0 lead, the Tomahawks thought they scored again after a minute and a half of play. However, Maryland took off with the puck as the officials signaled for a goal. Holt Oliphant and Maryland’s Josh Nixon got in a scuffle as Nixon attempted to make his way to the other end of the ice, and after the confusion the referees decided the Tomahawks did not send the puck across the line and there was no goal to begin with.



Johnstown’s TJ Koufis answered to this by later on scoring his first goal as a Tomahawk and extending the team’s lead to 2-0 over the Black Bears. Later in the period, Maryland was able to capitalize on a power-play while Aidan McDowell found the back of the net and putting the Black Bears on the board, trailing 2-1.

However, Maryland was yet again unable to come back in the third period to overtake the Tomahawks, resulting in a final score of 2-1. The two teams plan to have another weekend series on Feb. 20-21.