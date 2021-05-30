Tomahawks fall in game five of cup playoffs

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) –– The Johnstown Tomahawks’ season ended Saturday night after falling to the Maryland Black Bears in game five of the first-round series of Robertso Cup playoffs 4-3.

Maryland had the opportunity to get on the board first after Johnstown’s Jared Gerger was called for cross-checking at 10:49, but the defense killed off the penalty. Will Margel scored for the Tomahawks with 1:39 left in the first period, putting them up 1-0.

Daniel Colabufo answered back for Maryland by scoring with 7:36 into the second period, tying the game at 1-1. Johnstown’s Ethan Webb was able to pass the puck to Reed Stark toward the end of the second to put the Tomahawks back in the lead at 2-1.

Once again, Colabufo scored for the Black Bears to tie the game back up 7:14 into the final period. John Gelatt was able to score off of a power play for Johnstown in seven seconds. However, Maryland was able to score off of a power play as well less than two minutes later, thanks to a goal by Dylan Finlay, tying it 3-3.

Maryland took the lead for the first time Saturday night with 6:32 remaining in regulation after Jude Kurtas found the back of the net, leading 4-3. The Tomahawks were unable to capitalize after that.