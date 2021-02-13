Tomahawks defeat Maryland 3-1 in first game of weekend series

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks had a home victory Friday night after defeating the Maryland Black Bears 3-1.

William Persson put the Tomahawks on the board first while also securing his first goal with the team after nine minutes of play. Both Johnstown and Maryland traded penalties in the first period, but both teams were unable to convert on power-play opportunities, leaving the score 1-0 Tomahawks at the end of the first.

Three minutes into the second period, Maryland’s Tanner Rowe put some pressure on by finding the back of the net, tying the score 1-1. After some slashing calls toward the end of the second, Johnstown’s Holt Oliphant scored on a power-play to regain the lead at 2-1.

The Tomahawks opened the third with a power-play after Maryland’s Josh Waters was sent to the box at the end of the second for tripping. However, the Tomahawks were unable to convert on this power-play. With 1:42 into the third, John Gelatt extended Johnstown’s lead to 3-1. This was Gelatt’s 17th goal of the season.

Credit: Phil Andraychak/Johnstown Tomahawks

The Black Bears were unable to come back from this deficit. Six minutes into the third period, there were five penalties called, including one on the Tomahawk’s Jay Ahearn, who received a five-minute major for boarding. Maryland was left with a lengthy power play as a result but was unable to capitalize on the opportunity. The Black Bears went 0/7 on power-play opportunities throughout the game.

In the net, Johnstown’s Sam Evola had 24 saves on 25 shots.

The two teams will face off again on Saturday evening for night two of the weekend series. The start time is scheduled for 7 p.m.