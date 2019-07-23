Three Nittany Lions added to Defensive Player of the Year watch list

Penn State’s defense is feeling the love this preseason.

Three Nittany Lions were named to the Bronko Nagurski watch list Tuesday, given to the Defensive Player of the Year in college football. The three include Yetur Gross-Matos, Robert Windsor, and Micah Parsons. Windsor was also named to the Outland Trophy watch list, given annually to the nation’s top interior defensive lineman.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy is given yearly to the National Defensive Player of the Year. The award is named for legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota, Bronko Nagurski, who dominated college football then became a star for the Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Penn State has never won a Nagurski Trophy, but has had five finalists, most recently Carl Nassib in 2015.



The Outland Trophy is named after the late John Outland, an All-America lineman at Penn at the turn of the 20th century and is given to the nation’s top interior lineman (offensive or defensive). Penn State defensive tackle Mike Reid won the Outland Trophy in 1969 and All-America defensive tackle Devon Still was the most recent Nittany Lion finalist, in 2011.