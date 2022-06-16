STATE COLLEGE, Pa (WTAJ) — Three more state championship baseball and softball games feature central PA teams on Friday in State College. Central plays Lancaster Catholic in baseball, while Dubois Central Catholic takes on Halifax. In softball Clearfield plays Tunkhannock.

The action begins at 10:30 in class 1A baseball, as DuBois Central looks to win its second PIAA baseball championship. The Cardinals won the title in 2001. DCC enters the game riding a 14-game winning streak and meets a Halifax team that needed extra innings to beat Tri-Valley in the semifinals Monday.

In class 3A, Central looks to finish off the perfect season. Behind the big bat of star outfielder Paxton Kling, Central tries finishing its dominating season. The Dragons have outscored opponents 336-40 this year but played its closest game of the season in its 6-5 win over Punxsutawney in the state semifinals. First pitch between Central and Lancaster Catholic is 1:30 p.m.

In softball, Clearfield plays Tunkhannock in the class 4A championship at 1:30 p.m. The Bison advanced to the state championship after snapping Beaver’s 42-game winning streak. Clearfield has never won a state softball title. Tunkhannock was the 2021 state runners up.

On Thursday, on day one of the baseball and softball championships, Everett won the program’s first baseball title in a 1-0 extra inning walk-off, while DuBois Central Catholic lost its title game to Montgomery 5-1.