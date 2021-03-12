Three local wrestlers take home gold at AA state wrestling championships

HERSHEY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Three local wrestlers finished the year on top of the podium.

The WTAJ coverage area had five PIAA wrestling finalists in Hershey Friday night. Forest Hills’ Jackson Arrington, Glendale’s Brock McMillen, and Brookville’s Nathan Taylor all won individual state titles in class AA.

N.C. State commit Jackson Arrington picks up his second state title tonight at 132lbs



Glendale’s McMillen could go down as one of the most accomplished athletes in school history. He capped his senior year with his third-straight state championship and his fourth-straight state finals appearance. McMillen is committed to wrestle at the University of Pittsburgh.

He rode out Burrell’s Ian Oswalt for the entire third period to take the match 1-0.

Arrington will have a chance to make his own mark on the Forest Hills program. The junior now has two state titles and a third-place finish in 2020. The North Carolina State commit will look to win his third title next season.

Arrington racked up the points defeating Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brandon Chletsos 10-3.

Taylor’s heavyweight championship marked three straight state titles by a Brookville big man. Colby Whitehill won the weight class the last two seasons before shipping off to Pitt.

He held on to defeat Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Rovell 5-3 in the championship match.

Bishop McCort freshman Mason Gibson and Penns Valley’s Malachi DuVall both suffered heartbreak in the state finals.

In arguably the most loaded weight of the tournament, Brett Ungar pins Mason Gibson to win the 120lb AA Pennsylvania State Title.



At 120 pounds, Gibson was caught in a third-period tilt and pinned in the third period by Notre Dame Green Pond’s Brett Ungar. DuVall was turned on his back and gave up two points nearfall in the waning seconds of the 172-pound final.