Three Central PA teams to play for baseball and softball state titles

Three local teams remain in the PIAA state baseball and softball playoffs.

All three will play their championship games at either Penn State’s Lubrano Park or Penn State’s Beard Field.

You can find the state championship playoff pairings below:

3A Baseball State Championship

Mount Union will play Notre Dame Green Pond in the state championship game Thursday at 4 p.m. The game is at Penn State’s Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in State College.

3A Softball State Championship

Bald Eagle will play Pine Grove in the state championship game Friday at 1 p.m. at Penn State’s Beard Field in State College.

1A Softball State Championship

DuBois Central Catholic will play Williams Valley in the state championship game Friday at 11 a.m. at Penn State’s Beard Field in State College.