Three girls basketball players from our coverage area are nominated for the McDonald’s All-American team.

Bellwood-Antis’ Alli Campbell, State College’s Maya Bokunewicz and Juniata Valley’s Halee Smith all landed on the list of 24 girl from Pennsylvania nominated for the team.

You can view the full list of players here.

Campbell is set to play college basketball at Notre Dame. Bokunewicz will play at Rice and Smith will play at Quinnipiac.