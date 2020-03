ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The cancellation of sports in the short-term has the sports world in shock.

We are asking for your help to get us through this now sudden lack of sports in our life. If you or someone you know has a story idea pertaining to sports, email us at sports@wtajtv.com. It doesn’t matter the idea, the sport, send it our way, we will take it. It’s time to tell some incredible stories about the wonderful people of Central Pa.

Help us out!