The Harlem Globetrotters set to entertain at the Bryce Jordan Center

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Harlem Globetrotters are coming to Centre County for a stop on their Spread Game Tour!

Zeus McClurkin joined WTAJ News this morning to talk about the completely transformed live event tour that they are calling a “fully branded entertainment experience.”

“This year, 2022, you’re going to see a lot of high-flying slam dunks, half-court trick shots, and crowd participation that is unrivaled in sports,” Zeus detailed.

Zeus, who got his name for lightning dunks that bring the sound of thunder, holds the world record for most dunks in a minute with 16 and the most blindfolded slam dunks in a minute.

You can catch the action on March 1st at the BJC and tickets are still available.