After being left in limbo, it is now official. The 2020 Minor League Baseball season is canceled.

The Altoona Curve announced the season’s cancellation in a media release at 5 p.m Tuesday.

According to the release, it is the first time Altoona will not have professional baseball since 1998.

“We are obviously very saddened by the news that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season is officially canceled,” Curve general manager Derek Martin said in the release. “This pandemic has affected everyone and we wish we could provide a much-needed distraction this summer. However, the safety of our fans, employees and the players that take the field are much more important.”

Fans who already purchased tickets will have the option to carry over their ticket value to the 2021 season. Fans must contact the Curve if you have already purchases tickets.

“Everyone that made a ticket purchase for 2020 should contact the Altoona Curve Ticket Office to review their options at 814-943-5400 or email the Curve at frontoffice@altoonacurve.com. The Ticket Office is open from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

The MiLB made the announcement Tuesday afternoon as well.

The Athletic and Baseball America first reported the news.

This means you will not have the chance to catch an Altoona Curve or State College Spikes game in Central PA this summer. The announcement comes just one week after Major League Baseball announced its return-to-play plan.

The MLB will play a 60-game season starting on July 23. Major League players are set to report to training camp on July 1.

Different minor league clubs around the country will serve as training grounds for “Taxi Squads” or players just on the fringe of the active roster. The Pittsburgh Pirates recently released their 60-man player pool which will be whittled down as we get closer to the season.

Peoples Natural Gas field in Altoona will serve as the Pirates’ training facility for the Pirates’ Taxi Squad. The Tax Squad includes a number of former Curve players like Will Craig, Jared Oliva and James Marvel.

In Centre County, the Spikes started the #SaveOurSpikes campaign after reports revealed the minors were expected to cut 25 percent of teams. The Spikes were one of 42 teams proposed to be eliminated in first published in November of 2019.

Even with the absence of games, the Curve and the Spikes are both still planning July 4 celebrations.